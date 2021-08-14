Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,938 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the first quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.89. 2,202,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.