Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 1,970 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,000,000. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $63.62. The stock had a trading volume of 906,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,355. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

