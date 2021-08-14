Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 4,064 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.45. 3,999,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,096,803. The company has a market capitalization of $163.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.