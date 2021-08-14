Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 765,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,455. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

