Country Club Trust Company n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.7% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Target were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Target by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 731 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $261.54. 3,055,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,435,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a one year low of $134.67 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.34. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.05.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

