Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,632 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $277.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,935,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.94. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $201.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

