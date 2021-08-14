Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,750 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

DIS traded up $1.79 on Friday, hitting $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.