Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $11.56 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,520,000 after buying an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,051 shares of company stock worth $68,540,205. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,883,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a market capitalization of $351.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

