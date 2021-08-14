Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $21.33 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.9% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $21,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 31,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.48.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

