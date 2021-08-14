Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 48.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.44.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $331.32. 2,200,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,599. The stock has a market cap of $352.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

