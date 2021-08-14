Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,614,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 106,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.