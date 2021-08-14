Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 257,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in AT&T by 99.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 120,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.