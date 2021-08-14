Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,177,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,107. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $63.16 and a 12-month high of $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 price objective on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

