Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.13. 20,031,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,852,044. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

