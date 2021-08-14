Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 653 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.82. 1,286,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $408.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $448.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Barclays boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

