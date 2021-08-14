Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $229.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,462. The stock has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

