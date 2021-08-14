Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,489 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after purchasing an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after purchasing an additional 264,123 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after purchasing an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,233,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,503,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 144,610 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.41.

