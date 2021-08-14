Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 1,654 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after buying an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after buying an additional 883,128 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at $87,715,000. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.57. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

