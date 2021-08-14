Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 18,011 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,011 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,039,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,760,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 411,693 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 94,790 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,050. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.71. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

