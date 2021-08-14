Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,937 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 489.9% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.46. 577,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,259. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

