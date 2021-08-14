Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 659 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 410.2% in the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.22 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

