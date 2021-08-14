Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 6,813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $39,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.55. The company had a trading volume of 313,393 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.