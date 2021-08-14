Covesting Hits 1-Day Volume of $151,561.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Covesting has a total market cap of $8.21 million and $151,561.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Covesting coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00057735 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.83 or 0.00884028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00103490 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Covesting Coin Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.