CPChain (CPC) Trading Up 6.9% Over Last Week

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $140,456.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

