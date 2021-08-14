CPUchain (CPU) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $61.00

CPUchain (CURRENCY:CPU) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One CPUchain coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUchain has a market capitalization of $93,160.41 and approximately $61.00 worth of CPUchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CPUchain has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00135170 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00154828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,713.09 or 0.99856087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.96 or 0.00869945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CPUchain Profile

CPUchain launched on July 7th, 2019. CPUchain’s total supply is 53,802,000 coins. The Reddit community for CPUchain is /r/cpuchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPUchain’s official Twitter account is @cpuchain . CPUchain’s official message board is medium.com/cpuchain . The official website for CPUchain is cpuchain.org

