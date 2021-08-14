Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CRAWA opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.03. Crawford United has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $35.22.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Crawford United had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford United will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRAWA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

