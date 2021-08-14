Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.71 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $202.33 or 0.00432427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $124.71 million and $6.79 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.89 or 0.00876036 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00100229 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

