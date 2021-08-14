Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 122,193 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.21% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 300.0% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 151,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 215,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,515. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $73.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

