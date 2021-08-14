Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 41,635 Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the quarter. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 6.59% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $9,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.62. 4,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,871. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17.

