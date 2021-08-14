Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,515. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.04.

