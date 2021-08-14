Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $272.84. 679,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,814. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

