Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $84,599,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,625 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,159,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,556 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $52.44. The company had a trading volume of 884,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,873. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $52.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

