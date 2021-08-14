Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,152 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 3.29% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPHD traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 23,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $31.21.

