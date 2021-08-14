Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

