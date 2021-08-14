Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.20. 802,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.41.

