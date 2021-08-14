Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 25,152 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 3.29% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 23,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.