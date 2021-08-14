Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 25,152 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 3.29% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPHD. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 397.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. 23,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.21.

