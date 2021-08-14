Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 5,554 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.35% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 136,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.48. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23.

