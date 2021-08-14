Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 56,633 iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Shares of IXUS stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,287. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.28. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.852 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69.

