Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 0.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.27% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 312,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,103 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 135,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 78,573 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 108,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,134 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.10. The company had a trading volume of 108,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.09 and a 1 year high of $100.46.

