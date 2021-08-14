Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,015 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.97% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCON. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,301,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,037,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 895.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 187,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,708 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 349,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 167,024 shares during the period.

Shares of UCON remained flat at $$26.61 during trading hours on Friday. 247,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

