Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 368.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.39. 6,751,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

