Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.22. 8,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.71. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $140.27.

