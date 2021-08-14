Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.77 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after purchasing an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after purchasing an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after buying an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $106.13 and a 52 week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

