Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3,344.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,040 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises about 1.8% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,447,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 54,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

