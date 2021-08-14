Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $11.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 482,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,206,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 395,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after acquiring an additional 111,209 shares during the period.

Shares of IWL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $107.13. 15,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,815. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $107.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

