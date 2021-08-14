Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.62 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $77.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,662,069 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.