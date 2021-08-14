Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $242.30. 115,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.95. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.51 and a one year high of $243.68.

