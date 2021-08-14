Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 212.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

VOOG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,853. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.68. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $197.58 and a twelve month high of $276.14.

