Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $8.96 Million Stake in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,094 shares during the quarter. Inspire 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 3.53% of Inspire 100 ETF worth $8,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIBL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire 100 ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period.

Shares of BIBL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,990. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93. Inspire 100 ETF has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $44.51.

