Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.40% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 252.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000.

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 250,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,827. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

